Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

JBI stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

