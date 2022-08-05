John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

MSFT opened at $283.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

