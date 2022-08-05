John W. Dietrich Sells 39,463 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

