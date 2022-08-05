Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

