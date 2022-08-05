Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $451.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

