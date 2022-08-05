JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

