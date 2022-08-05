Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $404.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

