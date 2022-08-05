Kieran Barry Columb Sells 7,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,520.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

L stock opened at C$118.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$83.32 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The stock has a market cap of C$38.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

