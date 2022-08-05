Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.71. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13,405 shares traded.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $809.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

