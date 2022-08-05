Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.71. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13,405 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $809.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
