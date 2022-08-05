Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

KNX opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.