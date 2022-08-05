Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.70

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 8186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knowles by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,133,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

