Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Kodiak Sciences worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

