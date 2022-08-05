Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Ladder Capital worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.