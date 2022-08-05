Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Landstar System worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Landstar System by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.22 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

