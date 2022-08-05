Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $283.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average is $280.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

