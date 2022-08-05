LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 17.85% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYLD opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $25.96.

