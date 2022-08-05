Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.