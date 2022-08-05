Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $9,171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %

LBRDK stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

