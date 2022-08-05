Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,385,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

