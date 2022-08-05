LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. Analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

