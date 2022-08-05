Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 585,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Lizhi Price Performance
LIZI stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi
About Lizhi
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
