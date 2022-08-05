Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 585,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LIZI stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

