Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

