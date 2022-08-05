Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $117.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

MPC opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 42.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

