Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $131.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,039,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.