MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $269.43 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

