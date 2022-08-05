Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $76.71

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.71, but opened at $59.68. Match Group shares last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 87,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

