Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $24.24 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

