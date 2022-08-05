Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.