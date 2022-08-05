Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

