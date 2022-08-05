Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

