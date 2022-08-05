Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $194.18 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.