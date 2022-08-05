Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.46.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

