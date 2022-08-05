Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.64.

NYSE MOH opened at $323.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.