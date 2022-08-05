Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

MNST opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

