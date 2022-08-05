Morgan Stanley Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $65.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.06.

NYSE LUV opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

