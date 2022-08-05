Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $25.05

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $26.48. Morphic shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 366 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORF. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Morphic Trading Up 11.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 65.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

