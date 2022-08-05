MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 232,188 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.