Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $192,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

