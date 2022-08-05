Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.