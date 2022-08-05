Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

