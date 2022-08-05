Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

