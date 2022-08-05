Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 120,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRD opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.01. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.