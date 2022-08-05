Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 120,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Nemaura Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NMRD opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.01. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nemaura Medical
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nemaura Medical (NMRD)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.