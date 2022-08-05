Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Neogen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,435. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

