New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $29.50. New York Times shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 11,451 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

