NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up to $24.78

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $26.06. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 198,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.