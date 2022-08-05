NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.80. NOW shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 9,631 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
NOW Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
