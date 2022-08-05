NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.80. NOW shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 9,631 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

