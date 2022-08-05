Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 2.75 and a 52-week high of 19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile



Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

