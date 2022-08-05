OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in OGE Energy by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

