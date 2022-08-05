ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $81.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

