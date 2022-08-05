Oppenheimer Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $67.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.