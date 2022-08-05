Oppenheimer Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

